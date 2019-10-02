Like most everyone else in Alabama, the organizers of the Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival are hoping fall weather will get here soon.
“Temperatures in the 40s to 60s would be amazing,” said Tim Lindblom, an organizer of the mountain biking event. “The trails right now are super dusty. We could use some rain.”
Lindblom and other mountain-biking enthusiasts will gather at Anniston’s Coldwater Mountain on Oct. 25 for a weekend of cycling on the rough forest trails that are increasingly giving the Model City a name in the cycling world. Begun in 2015, the Fat Tire Festival showcases the network of trails on Coldwater, the forested mountain visitors can see from Quintard Avenue.
“You feel like you’re out in the middle of nowhere when you’re out there on the trails, but you’re about five minutes from downtown,” said Chase Garrard, an Alexandria resident who has ridden in past festivals.
The Fat Tire Festival capitalizes on that proximity, allowing participants to set up tents or RVs at Zinn Park, near the heart of downtown, and take a bus to Coldwater’s upper trailhead. Lindblom described the crowd as “regional,” hailing mostly from neighboring states and other parts of the South. Not all of them camp, he said.
“A lot of people stay at the Finial, or at the Oxford hotels,” Lindblom said. He said the group is working with Jacksonville State on an estimate of the economic impact of the event.
The first festival in 2015 brought out roughly 100 participants, though Tom Nelson, president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycling Association, said those riders – and vendors who work the event – typically bring family as well. Two-hundred-twenty riders is the largest crowd so far, and organizers say this year will be limited to 300 registrants – largely because of the logistical problems of getting riders from Zinn Park to the trailhead.
There was no Fat Tire event in 2018. Lindblom said a scheduling conflict made Zinn Park unavailable for camping on the weekend of the event.
This year’s festival will include a new location: organizers will hold time trials on the new mountain bike trails at McClellan, Lindblom said.
As of Wednesday, this year’s event had around 100 registrants. Lindblom said the final turnout is likely to be largely dependent on weather. The high in Anniston on Wednesday was 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Other than brief showers that blew through a few days ago, the area hasn’t seen significant rainfall in weeks. Most of the county, including Coldwater Mountain, is in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Fat Tire bikers have seen worse, Nelson said. In 2016 a year of significant drought in Alabama, a fire broke out on Coldwater days before the race. Nelson said some of the trails, disturbed when firefighters created firebreaks, had to be restored after the fire.
Still, organizers said, the event will appeal more to riders if the temperatures drop. It’s not so good if rain is expected on festival day, but rain before the event would be ideal, making the trails “sticky,” Lindblom said.
Organizers are hopeful.
“It’s supposed to rain next week,” Lindblom said.