Mountain bike event brings thousands to McClellan

Donoho student Noah McLendon stood under a tent surrounded by his teammates celebrating. The 12-year-old had just placed first in the 6th-grade division of the 2022 Mountain Bike Melee at Fort McClellan — making McLendon the overall Mountain Bike State Champion for 6th grade.
His coach, Burton Benkwith, explained that competition works on a point-based system with the most accumulation of points claiming the title. McLendon has won three out of the five races after Saturday’s win, making him the state champion.
“It was amazing. I can’t believe I made it this far,” McLendon said. “I had been doing kind of mediocre the rest of the races. Got first in one place, got fourth next, then first again.”
Thousands of people had flocked to the area for the two-day event that concludes Sunday. A sea of bicycles and tents spread out through the cool air that lingered over the rows of huddled families who had wrapped themselves in blankets in their camping chairs. All were there to cheer on their racers.
“We’d say, for a team of eight riders for a small private school, we’re pretty pleased with having a state champion,” Benkwith said.
The coach said the team practices on the same track the tournament was on Saturday at least twice a week, giving local riders a bit of an advantage with it being their home turf.
“We spend a lot of time here. He knows that course with his eyes closed,” Benkwith said.
McLendon said he began racing when he was around age 4 or 5. As he and his teammates celebrated his victory, they passed around a photo of McLendon as a tiny toddler atop a full-sized mountain bike.
Saturday was only the first wave of racers, as the larger, high school event begins Sunday. In addition to a longer course, and additional climbs, Benkwith said there will be more kids, and more “aggressive” riders because they are more experienced.
Previously, the event was packed into one day with all riders competing on a single day, but as numbers grew the event was broken into a full two days.
Anniston High School is the newest addition to the world of scholastic mountain bike racing. Though the team wasn’t available Saturday during the middle school wave, their local competitors — such as Donoho — were eager to have a Bulldog presence on the course.
“We’re very excited to see them finally get a team and see that grow, and hopefully the area realizes how big of an asset this is,” Benkwith said. “I mean we’ve got thousands of people that come here that otherwise wouldn’t come to Anniston.”
Something else seemed to be lacking at Saturday’s race. Though the area was flooded with hundreds of racers, there seemed to only be a handful of female racers.
Oxford High School’s Lillian Lloyd said there were only 12 total female racers in the whole high school division. She said this was her second year racing, and though she didn’t think she did well last year, she hoped her performance at Sunday’s race would be an improvement.
Alabama Interscholastic Cycling League (AICL), under the larger division of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), hosts and manages the event each year. Shannon Crews with the AICL said that each state has its own league under NICA, but the ones that don’t — such as Mississippi, who had some schools present Saturday — can join other state’s competitions.