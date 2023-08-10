 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mountain bike endurance race scheduled for McClellan

Mountain bike racing returns to McClellan on Saturday, Sept. 2. A competition known as “Assault on Sunset Hill” will consist of a eight-mile endurance race on McClellan’s multi-use trails where the participant can choose a six- or three-hour course.

The rider or team with the most laps in the given time will be declared the winner.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.