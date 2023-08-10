Mountain bike endurance race scheduled for McClellan

Mountain bike racing returns to McClellan on Saturday, Sept. 2. A competition known as “Assault on Sunset Hill” will consist of a eight-mile endurance race on McClellan’s multi-use trails where the participant can choose a six- or three-hour course.
The rider or team with the most laps in the given time will be declared the winner.
Sunset Hill — 1,043 feet in elevation — is one of many peaks at McClellan.
Fees raised from this race will support three charities in the area: The Shred For Sloan Foundation, The James M. Barre Center of Etowah County and The Children's Center of Calhoun County. The discounted fee deadline is Aug. 25, while the deadline for registration is Sept. 1. Participants will meet at the trailhead located at 460 BG DH Stem Ave. the day of the race. The first race is scheduled for 9 a.m.
