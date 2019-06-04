The Noble Street Festival and Alabama Cycling Classic generated just over $1.5 million this year, according to a Jacksonville State University study commissioned by the city of Anniston.
Jennifer Green, director of the school’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research, said volunteers surveyed 245 people
at the festival and bike races on April 13. Questions attendees were asked included how long they had stayed in the area, how many people traveled with them and how much they spent on food and hotels.
Close
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Live bands played during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Live bands played during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Grizzard eats cotton candy during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brenton Young holds his 3yr old son Barrett Young on his shoulders during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JC Morgan with her art work during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Courtney Miesch looks through one of her etched glass trays at Courtney's Etched Glass tent during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bikers race during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bikers race during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bike riders watch the big screen during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bike riders watch the big screen during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Festival attendees eat lunch during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Marie Thompson holds a beautifully cooked crayfish during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Phoxton Benjamin eats a snow cone during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Kayleigh Hindsman shoots a Whistle Copter during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Aletha Young straightens up her beanie caps after the wind blew them off during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Peyton Joiner paints a plant cup during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Peyton Joiner paints a plant cup during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Damarion Slocum wears a balloon hat during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Balloons were popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults ride on spin buckets during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults ride on spin buckets during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Balloons were popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Greyson Hood wins his age group in the kids bike races during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sawyer Nichols walks his bike across the finish line during the kids bike races at the Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children race their bikes in the kid races during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fans watch bicycle races during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston.
Little Gioia Martin finishes last in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Gioia is helped by her dad Ross Martin. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jakorie Carr wins the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sarah Sloughfy gets a medal for third place in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children run in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Live bands played during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Live bands played during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Grizzard eats cotton candy during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brenton Young holds his 3yr old son Barrett Young on his shoulders during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JC Morgan with her art work during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Courtney Miesch looks through one of her etched glass trays at Courtney's Etched Glass tent during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bikers race during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bikers race during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bike riders watch the big screen during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bike riders watch the big screen during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Festival attendees eat lunch during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Marie Thompson holds a beautifully cooked crayfish during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults alike have fun riding the swing during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Phoxton Benjamin eats a snow cone during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Kayleigh Hindsman shoots a Whistle Copter during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Aletha Young straightens up her beanie caps after the wind blew them off during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Peyton Joiner paints a plant cup during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Peyton Joiner paints a plant cup during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Damarion Slocum wears a balloon hat during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Balloons were popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Rock climbing was popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults ride on spin buckets during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children and adults ride on spin buckets during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large crowd was on hand during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Balloons were popular during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Greyson Hood wins his age group in the kids bike races during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sawyer Nichols walks his bike across the finish line during the kids bike races at the Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children race their bikes in the kid races during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Fans watch bicycle races during the 2019 Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston.
Little Gioia Martin finishes last in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Gioia is helped by her dad Ross Martin. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jakorie Carr wins the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sarah Sloughfy gets a medal for third place in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Children run in the Mad Dash during Noble Street Festival in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Survey results were fed into software that estimates economic impact, along with an estimate of this year’s crowd — about 4,000, Green said — to generate financial data.
According to the program’s output, visitors and locals spent $1,505,563 in Anniston that weekend, a total that includes not only money spent by visitors, but indirect spending — like restaurants buying extra inventory for festival day — and induced spending — money made at the festival and spent nearby.
The three-page report states that the indirect economic effect totaled $273,576, while induced effects reached $126,318. Direct spending at the event totaled $1,106,669.
Main Street Anniston director Reilly Johnson said the study gives perspective to the impact the festival and races have.
“It’s easy to say the race is a big deal — it’s a big event each year — but having that number’s weight behind it really drives the point home,” Johnson said.
She said that the event has become a regional attraction, drawing tourism from within driving distance even as racers from around the world gather downtown. The numbers, she said, make a strong argument for local tourism.
Green said economic impact studies can encourage future investment.
“Those who invest money sponsoring the event and the cities supporting the event, it justifies that effort,” Green said. “When you see the tax impact from just the sales tax it generates, they’re getting it back.”
According to the report, the event generated $122,388 in state and local tax, mostly in sales and property taxes.
Hotels were the most affected industry, generating $496,613; restaurants were next, with $381,649; spending on gas reached $194,209.
“Next year when they go to get sponsorships, they have this report that shows, ‘Look, this is a great event, and this is what happens to the economy when we have it,’” Green said. “You get more people on board.”
Johnson offered some ideas to keep race activity growing. Crowds tend to disperse from the Noble Street Festival by the late evening, when pro racers take to the course, and she wants to find a way to encourage more people to stay and watch the races.
“The pro races are the main ticket and they’re always fun to watch, so I think next year we’ll try to better collaborate with those times,” she said.
Carnival rides were free for children this year for the first time, she said, which might also bring more residents out to Noble Street.
“There’s no reason in my mind we should be limiting people from being able to enjoy something that’s for the community,” Johnson said.
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.