More convenient campground for equestrians opens soon at McClellan

The campground on the horse trails at McClellan will debut its modern infrastructure — with power, water and sewer hookups — by mid-November, around the same time the trails debut on TV.
According to Jerry Roach, president of the McClellan chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America, visitors to the 26 miles of horse trails that wind through the woods at Fort McClellan can already set up at “primitive” campsites without modern conveniences. But in the coming weeks the grounds — officially named Camp McClellan, Roach said — will have hookups installed to power lights and run water.
Then from Nov. 13-15, the crew of “Best of America by Horseback,” a show broadcast twice-weekly on rural-themed channel RFD-TV, will film host Tom Seay riding the trails and talking to locals about entertainment for equine enthusiasts. Each stop gets an hour of programming, Roach explained, filmed over three days. The show put out a call for riders to attend on its website, with reservations made via a $25 deposit. More information is available at bestofamericabyhorseback.com.
“He goes all over the United States and picks out premier places for equine trail riding,” Roach said by phone Wednesday afternoon, a few hours after the McClellan Development Authority during its meeting heard an update from the local Horsemen chapter. “He has a following; people come to ride with him and they film the trail ride.”
Even without promotion from a television show, the trails have had solid attendance in recent months, Roach said. People from eight different states have arrived with horses and a mind to ride, he said.
“They shop, they eat out, they do all kinds of stuff when they’re here,” Roach said. “And during the Tom Seay event we’ll have people from California, the Midwest and the Eastern seaboard.”
The COVID-19 outbreak slowed development at the camp, having put a hold on grant money meant to arrive earlier this year; visitors can currently find horse stalls and places to park their campers. Riding on the trail is free of charge, Roach noted.
The trails were announced in January last year, when the McClellan Horsemen chapter vice president, Charlotte Alford, spoke to the MDA about using 850 acres of land near Lake Yahou, between the eastern bypass portion of U.S. 431 and Iron Mountain Road, to build the trails. The Calhoun County Commission sent a letter explaining its intent to work with the Horsemen to develop the trails, and the MDA approved the project.
Work on the trails and campground was carried out by volunteers from the McClellan chapter, which boasts a membership of more than 200, which puts it in the top five chapters in the nation, Roach said.
A sense of pride in the work was obvious in the chapter president’s voice Wednesday, when he thanked the county, MDA and chapter members for their efforts.
“I’m just tickled to be a part of this,” Roach said, “to promote Anniston, to promote Calhoun County and the surrounding area.”
During its meeting, the MDA took action on various items:
— Approved the fiscal year 2021 budgets for the MDA and Environmental Services Cooperative Agreement.
— Approval of the addition of a dedication plaque on the Baltzell Gate Road guardhouse in recognition of the military police who worked in the building over the years.
— Reelected officers for the year; no changes were made.
— Decided to accept proposals for work on the roof of the Zapata building, a warehouse near the Cane Creek Golf Course pro shop, which has been leaking.
— After an executive session, the authority extended the lease for Creedmoor Sports’ ammunition storage point; extended a contract for a veterinary clinic to be built after Small Business Administration funds are administered to the clinic’s owner; and renewed a lease with Matrix Environmental for another year.
Members of the authority also heard reports from members; Chairman Phil Webb said he had been told by Lance Armbrester, Anniston engineer, that the Iron Mountain II road project would be complete by the end of the year. The board also learned that work on a maintenance building across the street from the MDA will be finished once fencing is put up.