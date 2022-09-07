 Skip to main content
Monthly residential garbage pickup in Anniston rising to $20 per month

City Council approves new contract with Republic Services

Starting next month, it will cost more for residential property occupants to get these blue cans emptied each week in Anniston.

The monthly cost for weekly garbage service in Anniston will jump up to $20 in October, by vote of the Anniston City Council during a meeting Tuesday night.

The council said the rise from the current $12 per month is due to inflation, and reflects what the disposal company, Republic Services, will be charging the city.