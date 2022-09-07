Monthly residential garbage pickup in Anniston rising to $20 per month

The monthly cost for weekly garbage service in Anniston will jump up to $20 in October, by vote of the Anniston City Council during a meeting Tuesday night.
The council said the rise from the current $12 per month is due to inflation, and reflects what the disposal company, Republic Services, will be charging the city.
The company had ended its contract on account of increased operation costs, said Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith after the meeting, but when the council sought new bids for the service, Republic was still the lower of two bids, even with the $8-per-month price boost.
“The city is not making that change. What people don’t understand is that we pay Republic Services, we’re in a contract, we pay them, the citizens pay us back to cover that charge, it’s not like something we can not pay,” the councilwoman said.
The city had one other bidder — Arrow Disposal — for the contract besides Republic Services.
“They ended our contract so we had to bid that out and Republic won the bid again and that was the lowest amount that we could get, $20,” she said.
Another way the city plans to save money on monthly garbage pickup will be purge from the payment exemption roll names of people don’t meet the legal criteria for that privilege.
“By Alabama state law the only exception that people really can have is if their sole income is Social Security,” Smith said.
Another exemption that allows a household to skip garbage disposal payments is if the total household income is equal to or less than the current official federal poverty level, adjusted for family size.
“You can’t go months without paying your power bill because it’s a necessity, garbage payment is a necessity too, that is a utility, that’s something that you need to get done and you have to be able to pay that. Frankly that’s just the reality of all this and the city has to pay a contract with Republic Services,” Smith said.
“The money has to come from people that we serve including ourselves, council members are not exempt from paying those fees as well,” she added.
Smith said that even though the garbage bill will increase to $20, it’s still low compared to other neighboring municipalities.
Julie Borrelli, Anniston director of finance, said Wednesday that the difference between what the city was taking in on garbage fees versus what it had to pay Republic Services brought about a deficit of $80,000 for the last year.
“You can not keep those contracts going especially with inflation, gas prices being so high, equipment being so high, it’s just the reality, we had to move up,” Smith said.
In other business the council approved its consent agenda, which included:
— Authorizing reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the city.
— Appointment of 10 people to the new Anniston Museum & Gardens advisory board. Each council member and the mayor nominated two members each: David Curl, Manuell Smith, Hugh Buchanan, James “Tripp” Johnson, Sarah Pritchett, Bess Valieant, Terry Smiley, Megan Brightwell, Josephine Ayers and Craig Miller
— Authorization to apply for a grant through the Recreational Trails Grant Program for trailhead restroom improvement at Michael Tucker Park.
— Approval of $860,000 to Bradshaw and Pitts, LLC, to construct the Anniston City Market
— Approval of $488,915 to Oak Leaf Lawn & Landscape, Inc., for the Noble Street Park installation