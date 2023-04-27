 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
MCCLELLAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Monteith Amphitheater renovation coming along, board hears

Monteith

The Monteith Amphitheater at McClellan as seen on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A McClellan entertainment venue that dates back to World War II will soon reopen after a lengthy renovation process, its operators say. 

During a meeting of the McClellan Development Authority Wednesday morning, Joe Harrington, representing Omega Men of East Central Alabama which operates the venue, said Monteith Amphitheater should be open for business within six months. 

Army photo

An undated military photo shows an early signage and stage configuration of what we now know as Monteith Amphitheater.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.