Monteith Amphitheater renovation coming along, board hears

A McClellan entertainment venue that dates back to World War II will soon reopen after a lengthy renovation process, its operators say.
During a meeting of the McClellan Development Authority Wednesday morning, Joe Harrington, representing Omega Men of East Central Alabama which operates the venue, said Monteith Amphitheater should be open for business within six months.
Originally named Infantry Amphitheater, the space was carved into a Fort McClellan hillside in 1942, opening with a special two-day USO Camp Show on August 21-22 of that year. It could seat in the range of 11,000 to 12,000 men.
It was also the activation site for the Army’s second all-Black division, the 92nd.
In April 1945 the amphitheater was renamed for 1st Lt. Jimmie W. Monteith Jr., who had died during the Normandy invasion. His heroism earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Willie Duncan, an MDA member and member of the Omega Men of East Central Alabama, said the new renovations piggyback work that was already under way by The Longleaf Arts Council, which had spent about $500,000 in grant money.
Harrington said that Native Lane — a street that runs adjacent to the amphitheater — was paved over the weekend.
The natural slope of the land has been modified to create tiered grassy areas for seating which will be more accessible after two walkways are constructed on each side of the slope. A fence will also be constructed to enclose the amphitheater, Harrington said.
Even though the venue is not officially open a limited number of events have used the adjacent building that contains backstage area, a meeting hall and rest rooms.
Harrington said that hopefully within four to six months, once the final work is completed, an opening date will be announced.
A visit to the Monteith Amphitheater on Wednesday revealed a series of handicapped-accessible tiered concrete seating in front of the stage, with tiered levels of grassy seating rising behind the concrete spaces. The seating isn’t covered, so some events could be dependent on good weather — but on a mild summer evening, with maybe a light breeze, it’s one of the most pleasant places around to watch a performance. The top levels of the amphitheater’s seating afford a nice view of the hills surrounding the old Army base.
New MDA website
Kassidy Nance, MDA marketing specialist, presented the MDA’s new and revamped website that debuted this week. Nance — who developed and designed the website — showed the website’s highlights on a large screen.
The homepage includes easy-to-navigate menus along with a column of recent blog posts and upcoming events at McClellan.
At the bottom of the homepage — and every other page — an option to receive a MDA quarterly newsletter is available that Nance will compile.
Nance said the most exciting part of the new website is the properties page that lists all property at McClellan that’s for sale, including private property, buildings, land and Economic Development Council properties.
Slideshows and interactive maps highlight features of the available properties.
“Another big undertaking for us can be found in the businesses section, we have gathered information about every business at McClellan that is currently in operation,” Nance said.
Nance said each business listing has the businesses logo, description, links to contact information and the businesses social media information.
Nance said the recreation page is her favorite section.
“This is a really booming sector of McClellan right now and we are constantly getting questions about recreation,” she said.
Six recreation areas are listed with information and slideshows on each:
— Lake Yahou Park
— Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center
— Camp McClellan Horse Trails
— Cane Creek Golf Course
— McClellan multi-use trails
— Sports complex
After Nance completed her presentation she received a round of applause from the board members.
The website address is:
In other matters
Moss gave an update on Lake Yahou and said 650 fishing licenses have been sold since the park opened last year.
“Since January till now we have sold 120 plus so with this nice weather people have been coming out of the woodwork,” Moss said.
Moss said she hopes to have a pavilion at the park that could be used for family reunions and other events in the future, depending on funding.
Moss updated the board on upcoming events at McClellan:
— Alabama Cycling Association State Championship Race on May 6-7. The event brings middle and high school mountain bike teams from Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The event will be located at the McClellan multi-use trails, 460 BG DH Stem Ave. The event is free and food vendors will be on site. Moss said between 500-600 kids are expected to compete.
— One World Canine Obstacle Course Race on May 20. The event is a race where dogs along with their owners compete on a four-mile course with 30-plus obstacles. Moss said that 350 participants have signed up and she expects up to 500 to have registered by the day of the race.
For more information and to register:
The MDA board welcomed new members Julie Borrelli, Curtis Maxwell and J.D. Hess, although Hess was not present due to a death in his family.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Jamie Jordan as the board vice chairman.