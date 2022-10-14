 Skip to main content
‘Something was wrong’

Mom of missing Anniston man holds onto hope

American Red Cross staff member Adisa Pruitt learned that her son, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen (shown in the photo frames), was missing while she was in Florida working on the disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Photographed here, Pruitt stands with two of Allen’s brothers, Deonta Allen (left) and Tajee Stanford.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Adisa Pruitt was in south Alabama with the American Red Cross helping hurricane Ian relief efforts when she learned of her son’s disappearance. 

Her son, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen, 31, of Anniston, was last seen approximately Sept 21; Pruitt said she had last spoken to her son on or about the 11th of September. Nearly two weeks later, on the 23rd, she received a call from Allen’s daughter’s mother stating she hadn’t heard from him since the 18th. 