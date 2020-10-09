You are the owner of this article.
Modified 'trunk or treat' coming to Anniston City Hall

Anniston kids will get a chance to trick-or-treat at City Hall again in 2020, but this year things will be different due to COVID-19.

On Oct. 30, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., kids 12 and under will be able to trick-or-treat at various booths set up in the parking lot of Anniston City Hall on McClellan Boulevard, city spokesman Jackson Hodges said.

It's a variation on the "trunk or treat" events organizations sometimes hold, with people giving out candy from their cars. Hodges said it is a safer version of the city's annual practice of allowing kids to come through City Hall and get treats from costumed city workers at various city offices.

"It's entirely employee-funded," Hodges said of the event.

Hodges said hand-sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be observed, something that is easier to do outdoors than inside. While the event is not being offered explicitly as a safer alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, Hodges said, parents who feel it's a safer option are welcome to bring their kids.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

