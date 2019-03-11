Three members of Anniston’s newly-formed youth council are attending a National League of Cities convention in Washington D.C. this week.
According to Emma Rutledge, a junior at Faith Christian School in Anniston and one of the council’s eight appointed members, the city-sponsored trip is a great opportunity for young people to get involved with city government.
“We feel like we have a voice but some of us are not allowed to speak it,” Rutledge said by phone Monday in a break from a workshop, “but here we’re able to make an opinion and make ourselves heard.”
The league’s convention is an annual gathering of city officials from around the nation, in which leaders network and share strategies that have worked for their local communities. Some of Anniston’s City Council members regularly attend the convention, including Councilmen Ben Little and Jay Jenkins, who worked together to pay for the youth council’s trip. Jenkins said Little suggested the idea during the city’s budgeting process and that it was “one of those things that was easy to get behind.”
Principals of four high schools — Anniston High School, the Donoho School, Faith Christian School and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School — appointed two students from each school to sit on the youth council. Jenkins said Monday that the council will hold quarterly meetings at each high school, in hopes that the body will become a mouthpiece for the city’s upperclassmen.
“They’ll elect their own leadership within their body and presiding officers and set themselves up as a council,” Jenkins said. “Instead of representing wards, they’ll be representing schools.”
Jenkins said he hoped the youth council would bring issues to the City Council for action, but exactly how the council will affect change in the city is still being determined.
Rutledge was one of three youth council members to attend the convention, along with Anniston High juniors Tahj Jones and Tamm’ra Hardiman. The remaining five members will be introduced at the City Council’s next meeting on March 19.
Council membership was restricted to sophomores and juniors, Jenkins explained, to allow some “corporate knowledge” to be passed down to the next generation of council members.
Councilman Little said by phone Monday that he’d seen some of the students in meetings at the convention, which he is also attending, and that he found their interest in government to be inspiring.
“It makes you want to tear up, you’re looking at these young people getting involved and seeing how government works,” Little said. “Looking at them and saying, ‘This is not what the future is about, this is what now is about,’ making sure kids are aware of what’s going on.”
Gussie Stallworth is a government and economics teacher at Anniston High School, and one of the trip chaperones. She said the students arrived Sunday afternoon and networked with other youth councils, and Monday they chose which workshops to attend. They decided on seminars about the 2020 census and immigration.
Rutledge said the census seminar was informative. She learned that there’s a new question that may be included on the 2020 census that asks if the people surveyed are U.S. citizens, an addition requested by the Trump administration.
“I thought it was really interesting because I never knew about that,” she said.
The delegates planned Monday to attend a workshop about using data and social media to promote civic engagement and have dinner with U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and his retinue, according to an itinerary provided by Jenkins. Tuesday included a tour of the White House in the morning and dinner with the City Council. The students are scheduled to return Wednesday.
Rutledge said the delegates will share what they’ve learned with their classmates, hoping they will use their voices to affect change in Anniston. She said she and her fellow council members have discussed recycling and how to better inform other students about candidates in local elections.
“We need to speak out to the community to make a change,” she said.