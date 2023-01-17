 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

MLK annual celebration showcases young people’s talents

King day

Cobb Pre-K students perform Monday during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast & Youth Participation Day. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Young people from kindergarten to college age shined at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast & Youth Participation Day, held Monday at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

About 1,000 attendees, including many community volunteers and leaders, saw young people sing, dance, quote poetry and replicate the arm-in-arm processions led by King and the Rev. Ralph Abernathy in their Selma to Montgomery March. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 