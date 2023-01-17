MLK annual celebration showcases young people’s talents

Young people from kindergarten to college age shined at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast & Youth Participation Day, held Monday at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
About 1,000 attendees, including many community volunteers and leaders, saw young people sing, dance, quote poetry and replicate the arm-in-arm processions led by King and the Rev. Ralph Abernathy in their Selma to Montgomery March.
Emcee Quinton Burrow opened the event and kept the program on time in an effort to “be invited back next year,” he said as the crowd laughed.
“Never put out the dream of Martin Luther King,” he said as he reminded the listeners that the dream has not died.
The guest speaker, Kimberly “Nikki” Houzah, is a family nurse practitioner in Ridgeland, Miss., but she grew up in Anniston and graduated from Saks High School in 2008. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Miss., in 2013 and a master’s degree from the University of Memphis in 2022. In addition to her job, she has organized several free health screening events for her community.
Houzah, 33, told how she faced many obstacles and kept striving to overcome them.
“I had lots of delayed dreams but God did not deny me anything, and there are dreams that are in production,” Houzah said. “I failed college courses, was raised in a single-parent home, had to get loans to attend college and moved from the state because of being denied jobs.”
As a young person, Houzah took part in the Good Choices Program for at-risk young people. The program, founded 26 years ago by then-Parks and Recreation Department director Gene Cornett, is designed to provide life-enhancing opportunities for students. Early on, Cornett turned the program over to Folks who has led it since. One of Folks’ goals is to encourage each participant to pay back the debt they owe to volunteers, which Houzah does whenever she returns to Anniston to visit.
After Houzah’s speech, about 25 people and their children walked toward the front of the room. They had taken part in and had been impacted by the Good Choices program. Several of them spoke about how Folks had encouraged them and given them opportunities.
One person who described Folks’ effect on her life was City Councilwoman Ciara Smith.
“I didn’t take part in the Good Choices program, but working with Mr. Folks inspired me,” Smith said. “He has transformed many lives and encouraged young people not to quit.”
One teacher from Randolph Park Elementary School, Samuel Green, who is also the coach of the Fast Feet travel track team, spoke about being wayward when he was a young adult, but said Folks pulled him aside and gave him the responsibility of taking over a youth basketball team, and this had the effect of turning his life around.
“So, I have created the first Good Choices Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Green as he picked up a plaque. “It goes to Steven Folks.”
After the presentation, the crowd gave a standing ovation to Steven Folks, who spoke briefly as he accepted the award.
“Good Choices is not a program but a decision,” he said. He then told the crowd to prioritize God in their lives, and he quoted scripture, “Choose this day whom you will serve.”
Also applauded by the crowd was Folks’ wife of 40 years, Vickie. Folks said later that she had supported and taken part in everything he’d ever accomplished.
This year’s event, organized by Patricia Pickens, was sponsored by Calhoun County Commissioner Fred Wilson, Alabama’s State House Representative Barbara Boyd, the Pandoras Art & Social Club, Iota Mu Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., the Zeta Mu Sigma Alumni Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and the Pan Hellenic Council of Calhoun County.
