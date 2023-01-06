MJB Wood Group readies Anniston location for operations

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
MJB Wood Group, a 45-year-old company specializing in a diverse line of global and domestically produced panel and wood products, has now added Anniston as one of its five domestic manufacturing and distribution centers.
Owned by the Coors family — best known for its brewery products — MJB has an additional ten distribution centers in the United States and five in Mexico.
Friday morning, company executives gave area officials a tour of the new location, which is now awaiting equipment and employees to begin full operations.
MJB Wood Group President/CEO Scott Griggs said getting to Anniston has been a two-year long project but the wait has been worth it. Griggs described the company as one that produces wood products “that impact your life every single day and you’ve never heard of us.”
“If you have a front door, a couch with upholstery, kitchen cabinets, flooring, a workspace desk made out of wood, cabinets in your office, you or your you child has ridden on a yellow school bus, been on an Easy Go golf cart or you have been in an RV — we don’t make any of those things,” Griggs said. “But, we put a piece in every single one of those things. We are going to sell to people who buy our parts to make bigger parts.”
He said the company has produced 18,000 custom seats for the golf carts alone.
Griggs said although the facility located at 1608 Frank Akers Road has yet to be equipped, “We wanted to kick this off and say, ‘Hey! We’re here.’”
He said the delay in getting to Anniston was related to the price of construction materials.
“We had a place picked out, walked it, had a beautiful mock-up and the Economic Development Council showed us where our building would be and what it would look like,” Griggs said. “My board said go do it, and then the cost of materials skyrocketed until it was double the price to build the same building.”
He said the previous owners of the building recently contacted him on a Thursday with information about “a building that is not available but it’s going to be.”
“I told them I would be there on Tuesday,” Griggs said. “We were the first to look at this building and we moved on it as fast as we could. We got this building two weeks ago. I cannot tell you how excited we are to be here. We are huge partners with Kronospan globally, so this made all the sense in the world to be here. We are going to put Anniston on the map.”
He said the next six months will be involved with getting the building’s infrastructure in place so operations can begin in earnest.
Griggs praised the work of Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper in aiding the business’ efforts to find a location.
“He has been excellent to work with,” Griggs said. “The data he provided early in the process helped us make this decision. We didn’t get that in other places.”
Mayor Jack Draper was on hand to offer his welcome to the new company.
“I appreciate MJB’s investment and appreciate the EDC for turning this property around so quickly,” Draper said. “Anniston really is open for business.”