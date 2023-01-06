 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

MJB Wood Group readies Anniston location for operations

MJB Wood Group President/CEO Scott Griggs

MJB Wood Group President/CEO Scott Griggs holds the scissors to signal the company’s start of business in Anniston surrounded by local and state officials.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

MJB Wood Group, a 45-year-old company specializing in a diverse line of global and domestically produced panel and wood products, has now added Anniston as one of its five domestic manufacturing and distribution centers.

Owned by the Coors family — best known for its brewery products — MJB has an additional ten distribution centers in the United States and five in Mexico.

MJB Wood Group President/CEO Scott Griggs

MJB Wood Group President/CEO Scott Griggs shows area officials part of the company’s warehouse area at its new location in Anniston.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.