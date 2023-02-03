 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Restaurant with a view

Miami businessman looks to bring nightlife to downtown Anniston

Rooftop 801 co-owner Emil Torjman

Rooftop 801 co-owner Emil Torjman stands on the balcony overlooking downtown Anniston. The restaurant is located on the top floor of the PNC bank building on Noble Street.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A Miami businessman has opened a restaurant at the top of the PNC Bank building in Anniston, offering a variety of menu items including breakfast and lunch/dinner fare such as burgers, wings, shrimp & grits, breakfast tacos. A liquor license is on the way.

Billed as a restaurant and entertainment center, Rooftop 801 formally opened Monday. The venture is headed up by co-owner Emil Torjman, 51, who had been asked by the owner of the building, Moshe Zuchaer of Miami, to check out the property for possible commercial development.

Rooftop 801 outdoor seating

Emil Torjman shows Rooftop 801's outdoor seating.
Rooftop 801 building

Rooftop 801 is located on the top floor of the PNC bank building in downtown Anniston.
Rooftop 801 chef Frazier Allen

Frazier Allen prepares a cheeseburger for for one of Rooftop 801's customers. Allen is the new restaurant's chef.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.