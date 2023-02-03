Miami businessman looks to bring nightlife to downtown Anniston

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Miami businessman has opened a restaurant at the top of the PNC Bank building in Anniston, offering a variety of menu items including breakfast and lunch/dinner fare such as burgers, wings, shrimp & grits, breakfast tacos. A liquor license is on the way.
Billed as a restaurant and entertainment center, Rooftop 801 formally opened Monday. The venture is headed up by co-owner Emil Torjman, 51, who had been asked by the owner of the building, Moshe Zuchaer of Miami, to check out the property for possible commercial development.
As soon as Torjman saw the potential — rooftop outdoor dining offers great views of the Anniston cityscape — he put his heart into the project.
“Everything I’m doing in my life I put my heart into it, I would never do anything I don’t have my heart in, when you trust God and you put your heart in something it’s gonna work,” he said.
Torjman, a native of Israel, said he is also going to add cultural dishes in due time.
“We will bring cultural food because I'm from Israel originally but I’m coming from Miami and in Miami I was in the entertainment business, I used to run the biggest venue in Miami called Mana Wynwood,” he said.
Torjman also has opened up an adjacent venue — a covered parking garage — next to the PNC building that will hold various events for the public. Torjman said a car show attracted 200 people last weekend that also featured food trucks.
Torjman said he was shocked when he discovered the unoccupied rooftop space and its potential as a venue.
“You can see everything in this city from this rooftop,” Torjman said.
He was taken by how beautiful the city looks during both night and day.
“Let’s do a restaurant and let’s bring some nightlife and some entertainment,” Torjman said.
Torjman said another reason he opened the restaurant and the adjacent events venue was the lack of similar places in town.
“I was here and I could not find any place to go with my wife and I was like, ‘That’s kind of boring,’ In a city like this there should be entertainment and food,” Torjman said.
Inside the interior of the restaurant includes a long bar, a DJ booth and plenty of seating. The wrap-around balcony overlooking the city will also accommodate patrons with a grand view.
Torjman said he designed everything.
“That’s what I do for a living, I used to build clubs, huge ones — this is actually the smallest I’ve ever done,” he said.
Torjman said the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day with extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m. Currently the business is waiting on its liquor license from the city.
“I have a good idea for this town, we just need people to support it, and come to enjoy it,” he said.
Currently the business employs seven however once the business gets its liquor license starts hosting “nightlife” Torjman said he may employ up to a dozen.
The restaurant's chef Frazier Allen, 39, said that one of the menu items offered is a hamburger named, “The 801.”
“It’s pretty much Emil inspired. Picture a meatloaf but not as soft as a meatloaf, but the same amount of flavor, a lot of different flavors, peppers, onions, garlic, very flavorful, nothing like a burger that you’ve ever had before,” Allen said.
Allen said the new restaurant is beautiful. “The city needs something like this, we need different scenery, different atmosphere and this place has it, great food, great people, I hope the city embraces it and comes out to see it,” Allen said.
On Wednesday Pamela Wiseman Howard and her friend Annie Brunson were having brunch.
“It was delicious, I had the French toast sandwich,” Howard said.
Howard said she is looking forward to warmer weather so she can dine on the balcony.
“I love it, we need this in Anniston, I think it’s going to be a very nice addition to our social options here,” Howard said.
Brunson said she had the breakfast tacos and a “very berry smoothie” that she said were both very good.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.