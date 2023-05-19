 Skip to main content
Memorial ceremony honors law officers who gave their lives

An overcast sky diffused light across a crowd colored mostly in blue as residents from nearby and across the state gathered in Anniston to remember and honor those law enforcement officers who gave their all in the line of duty.

The seventh annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony held Friday morning at Centennial Memorial Park was the climax of a week-long local and national recognition of those who “serve and protect.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.