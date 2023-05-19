Memorial ceremony honors law officers who gave their lives

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
An overcast sky diffused light across a crowd colored mostly in blue as residents from nearby and across the state gathered in Anniston to remember and honor those law enforcement officers who gave their all in the line of duty.
The seventh annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony held Friday morning at Centennial Memorial Park was the climax of a week-long local and national recognition of those who “serve and protect.”
While the first four days of the week served as an uplifting living tribute and appreciation to both active and retired officers, the final day was somber, filled with the reality that wearing a law enforcement uniform does not guarantee one will return home safely at the end of day on duty.
“This is so important because we want these families to know we’re behind them,” said the Rev. C. O. Grinstead, chaplain of the Oxford Police Department. “These officers are more than just memories, they are part of our lives for those of us who knew them.”
Calhoun County Circuit Court Kim McCarson introduced distinguished guests before Probate Judge Alice Martin sang the national anthem and a local honor guard presented the colors.
Ken Rollins, local veterans advocate and one of those who spearheaded the building of the monument, said the morning caused him to think of the many names now inscribed on the hallowed tablets.
“I hope we never have to come here to inscribe another name,” Rollins said. “It is a sad day thinking this day is not about celebrating a graduation or something like that. There are families that are here seeing a family member’s name on here for the first time. That is not something you look forward to seeing.”
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge emphasized the family members left behind in his remarks.
“We say in law enforcement that we will never forget,” Partridge said. “We will not ever forget and know that this wall is also your wall.”
State Attorney General Steve Marshall said in his keynote remarks there are too many laws bearing the names of dead law enforcement officers.
Marshall said “the mission should be to never add another name to this wall.”
“Policies and laws in this state can contribute to what we see on this wall,” he said. “The reality is I would love to see a law named after Bill Partridge because he has done so much to change this state for the better. But the likelihood of his name showing up on a law would be because tragedy has happened. It has taken loss of life to recognize when our laws our bad and be able to correct them.”
He specifically mentioned the recent law passed bearing the name of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson. He had been shot and killed last year by a felon with a lengthy criminal record who had been released on bond only a few months before the shooting.
Marshall said laws such as that involves families who would “rather have their loved ones come home safe then the legacy of their names included in the state codes.”
“I have seen the bravery of the men and women who wear that badge,” Marshall said. “Not just in the wall which we memorialize here today, but those that have missed Christmases, birthdays and other life events all because they were called to a profession in which they knew sacrifice was endemic to what they do.”
The ceremony ended with the poignant playing of “Amazing Grace” by a bagpipe and drum corps, concluding with Sheriff Matthew Wade breaking off from the group with his bagpipe and walking into the distance with his final notes of the hymn fading into the air.