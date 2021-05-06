Meeting tonight on Anniston comprehensive plan

Anniston’s city leaders will hold a “kickoff meeting” tonight to introduce the public to the comprehensive planning process that is expected to take place this summer.
“It’s open to the public, and the city council will be there,” said city spokesman Jackson Hodges.
The council voted earlier this year to pay the Nashville-based company Walker Collaborative $150,000 to draft a comprehensive plan — essentially a long-term plan for growth, with input from local residents — for the city. State law requires cities of Anniston’s size and larger to have a “municipal plan.”
Hodges said the planning process will include a series of meetings later this year to take input from residents about what they expect for the city in the future.
Tonight’s meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. Refreshments will be served, Hodges said.