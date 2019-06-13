The nuts-and-bolts of how to develop Freedom Riders National Monument into a viable tourist attraction in downtown Anniston was the topic of a meeting at City Hall Thursday evening.
The meeting was part of the city’s effort to bring residents together to talk about infrastructure changes that will be needed to support visitors to the monument. The attraction consists of a former bus station downtown and a site west of the city on Alabama 202 where a mob burned a bus in 1961.
The bus was carrying civil rights demonstrators known as Freedom Riders, and the attack was a major event of the civil rights movement. President Barack Obama declared the sites a national monument in 2017, and the National Park Service is working to develop them for visitors.
John Gardner, senior transportation planner for J.R. Wilburn and Associates, a consulting firm hired by the city to study infrastructure needs, said the firm has identified a variety of issues to consider, including handicap accessibility and traffic control.
Transportation for the monument is important because visitors have to be able to get from one site to the other and have adequate parking, said Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Environmental Policy and Information Center and a member of the board for the monument.
Managing two sites was dictated by the events of history.
“The most memorable moment was in Anniston when the bus carrying the Freedom Riders pulled into the bus station and the tires were slashed,” Conroy said. “The bus made it a little way down the road until it couldn’t go any further and it was firebombed. They say those were the flames that ignited the civil rights movement.”
Viewing where that history took place will bring cars to town, and some business owners said they’re worried about parking issues across from the bus station once tourism picks up.
Robert Downing, owner of Downing and Sons on Gurnee Avenue, said he is concerned about losing parking spaces in front of his store because of the placement of handicapped parking.
“I feel like you should see what kind of traffic you get before getting negative parking spaces,” Downing said.
Another resident expressed the need for tour guides and a plan to tie the sites together.
“There are a lot of points of interest in this plan,” Pam Duey said. “We need a starting point, like a welcome center, where people can pick up information. We could also use trams for the tour with guides to give the history and significance along the way.”
David Christian suggested recreating that path the bus would have taken down Old Birmingham Highway for the tours.
“That would be a great way to deliver information along the route to create the inspirational side,” Christian said.
The group said preserving the historical look of the monuments was important for also preserving the story.
“This happened and it should not ever happen again,” Duey said. “This shows how we've come together and are embracing our history.”
Conroy said the renewed interest in the history of the civil rights movement should help in attracting visitors to both sites.
“Anniston and Calhoun County need to get ready for a world of tourism,” he said.