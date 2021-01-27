MDA talks about need for emergency response equipment for horse trails

With the new horse trails now open at McClellan, safety officials are discussing emergency response in the wooded, unpaved area.
Jeff Waldrep, chief of the Anniston Fire Department, joined City Manager Steven Folks at a meeting of the McClellan Development Authority on Wednesday morning to discuss a handful of topics that included the city’s Iron Mountain Road project, which Folks said should be finished in May, and the city’s purchase of equipment that can travel off-road to reach people hurt, stranded or lost on the horse trails, which officially opened in November.
“Our trucks weigh 40,000 pounds,” Waldrep told members of the authority about the department’s fire engines, “so we can only keep them on asphalt.”
The city bought an all-terrain vehicle that can go offroad, equipped with about $100,000 in emergency gear including cardiac monitors, Waldrep said. The rescue unit is kept at the fire station on East F Street, Waldrep said, where it can make runs to the Coldwater Mountain biking trails.
“Two to three weeks ago, a call came in from Coldwater Mountain,” the chief recalled, “and about two minutes later a call came in on the horse trails out here.”
Waldrep asked the MDA for any help it can provide to offset $68,000 in remaining costs to provide coverage for both nature trails. He said the city had yet to approach Calhoun County, which owns the land and developed the trails alongside the local Back Country Horsemen of America chapter.
Board member Bill Robison asked whether any fees are levied for emergency rescue at either site, and Waldrep said no, and that research had indicated that no local sites had any charges for emergency work. Robison noted that some parks, like Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, do charge for complex rescues, including those carried out by helicopter.
No action was taken on the matter during the meeting. Waldrep noted that the specialized nature of the equipment had kept it from fitting into categories used for grant requests from the state and higher levels.
During its meeting, the MDA:
— Heard from Phil Bain of Kemp and Associates about the MDA’s 2020 audit, which Bain said went well, especially in terms of the flow of information through the authority and its management. The MDA had a net position of $37 million at the end of the 2020 fiscal year; $32 million was in capital assets, according to Bain, with a bank account at $1.8 million. Bain also said there had been no issues with authority compliance in the Environmental Services Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. military.
— Approved the sale of a 4-acre parcel at the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Shipley Road to Tony Porco Construction. Three houses will be built on the land, according to MDA attorney Jason Odom. He said he’d been told by Porco that one of those homes already has a potential buyer.
— Accepted transfer of a small parcel of Army-owned land containing a water tank site, which Odom said will be transferred into the ownership of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, like several other, similar sites.