MDA plans to ramp up its presence on social media

Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, wants to bring more awareness to the MDA across social media platforms.
During a Wednesday morning MDA board meeting Nance told the board members of the various ways she wants to accomplish her goals, showing a series of slides to illustrate her strategies.
“The next thing that we’re going to start doing is overhauling our website and then I will have some data to present about that,” she told The Star after the meeting. Since Nance was hired in May the MDA’s website has already seen an increase in traffic due to her efforts, she said.
Now she wants to focus on putting more effort and creativity into the McClellan brand, along with expanding the number of social media platforms that the MDA has to offer.
Nance said she brought McClellan to both LinkedIn and Nextdoor social media platforms and has pushed content through specialized groups on Facebook to expand reach.
Julie Moss, MDA director, told the board of some upcoming projects at Lake Yahou Park.
The MDA will spend $19,000 to pave the half-mile dirt walking trail around the eight-acre lake and to improve the condition of two driveways leading to the park’s parking lot.
Moss said the park will be closed a week in September to allow for the paving work. The MDA will use FlowMotion Trail Builders for the paving projects, Moss said.
Moss said The Lake Yahou 50K trail race will be held October 8 and the event will also feature a 10-mile race. Race director Becki Jones said Dirty Soles Trail Races, LLC, is putting on the event.
“Runners will start at the lake and run clockwise around the lake to the multipurpose use trail head. The runners will continue on the trails in a clockwise direction for a distance of 10.35 miles back to the lake to complete one loop,” Jones said.
This will be Dirty Soles’ fourth race for the year which are all held in Calhoun County, Jones said.
The next MDA board of directors meeting will be on Sept. 28.