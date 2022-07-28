 Skip to main content
MDA plans to ramp up its presence on social media

Lake Yahou

Pine trees frame the placid puddle known as Lake Yahou, where visitors who enjoy its walking path will later this year enjoy a paved walking path.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, wants to bring more awareness to the MDA across social media platforms. 

During a Wednesday morning MDA board meeting Nance told the board members of the various ways she wants to accomplish her goals, showing a series of slides to illustrate her strategies. 