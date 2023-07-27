MDA learns state cycling group won't return to McClellan

The recent high school state championship of the Alabama Cycling Association (ACA) has turned out to be the final event the organization plans to hold at the McClellan mountain bike trails. The McClellan Development Authority board learned the unfortunate news Wednesday morning from MDA executive director Julie Moss.
The event in May featured 32 middle school and high school mountain biking teams — including four local teams — from all over the state and beyond that competed on special trails designed for the sport at McClellan.
“We had several issues this year. The executive director was a former coach so he doesn't know anything about race production and those are two different animals,” Moss said.
Moss said there were a lot of problems but the biggest was that the MDA, Jacksonville State University and Anniston Parks and Recreation did not receive event insurance from the ACA for the championships. There were also some break-ins into a couple of buildings on McClellan.
“I kept waiting for follow-up, anything, nothing, so finally I sent a message to the executive director and the board and I said, ‘We’ve had things going on, this happened, this happened, I’d really like to go through this,’ and offered to go conference call so we could just get things cleaned up so we could move forward and make sure everyone was on the same page,” Moss said.
Moss’s concerns fell on deaf ears at the ACA, she said, especially when the director informed her that McClellan would not be getting another race.
Moss said she met with the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association (NEABA) and its leaders were “very upset.” NEABA in the past has rolled out the red carpet for the 600-700 kids who participate in the championship by hosting a downtown block party.
The five local mountain bike teams were also upset upon learning through NEABA of the ACA’s decision, Moss said.
“We worked very hard to create those partnerships with PARD and JSU because without them we can’t do these big races out here and we had a well-oiled machine and this one guy has just kinda flipped it up on its head,” Moss said.
“It has been terribly upsetting for everyone but what I’m most concerned about are the kids — it doesn't give them the opportunity to race here,” she said.
Moss said despite the loss of the ACA championships there are new races on the horizon including one named Assault on Sunset Hill, which is an endurance race.
During the meeting Jordan Akin, a realtor with LUXE Realty, told the board that about two weeks ago a new owner purchased the massive Cold War-era Starship barracks property and hopes to develop it after it’s rezoned. The 117 acres are currently zoned light industrial but the owner hopes to get it rezoned to McClellan Center zoning by the city of Anniston. The MDA board voted unanimously to change the Starships zoning and authorize the chairman to sign a letter of support to the city.
Akin said he has created great relationships with Anniston and hopes the new business venture will “ignite a spark that will make Anniston shine for generations to come.”
Akin said once the zoning is approved by the city of Anniston, he will announce the plans the new owners have for the Starships.
The property consists of 30 separate concrete buildings, three million square feet of indoor space, 10 barracks with 20 rooms each and two large gymnasiums.
The previous owner of the property was an operation called Xtreme Concepts, which provided tactical training and bomb-detection dogs.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.