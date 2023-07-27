 Skip to main content
MDA learns state cycling group won't return to McClellan

The recent high school state championship of the Alabama Cycling Association (ACA) has turned out to be the final event the organization plans to hold at the McClellan mountain bike trails. The McClellan Development Authority board learned the unfortunate news Wednesday morning from MDA executive director Julie Moss. 

 The event in May featured 32 middle school and high school mountain biking teams — including four local teams — from all over the state and beyond that competed on special trails designed for the sport at McClellan.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.