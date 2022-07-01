MDA hires landscape company to look after Lake Yahou Park

The McClellan Development Authority voted unanimously this week to hire a contractor to maintain the grounds at Lake Yahou Park.
Board members met in executive session during most of their meeting time to discuss buying, selling and leasing property at the former Army base.
In their called meeting Tuesday, board members chose Terraworks Tree & Landscape Services to landscape and maintain the park. Duties will include grass cutting, tree removal, trash pickup and resolving any drainage issues that may arise.
Julie Moss, MDA director, said the park is expansive and trees along the road leading to the lake continually have to be cut back.
Terraworks will be paid $1,400 per month during the summer and $700 per month during the winter months to keep the park in tip-top shape for visitors, Moss said.
“It’s a very popular place and people are very happy, so I want us to keep it looking nice and beautiful out there for people to enjoy,” Moss said.
As of Wednesday 469 fishing permits had been sold since the park opened just before Memorial Day.
Moss said the visitors to the park have given a lot of good feedback.
“I know some people might be a little disappointed that you can’t camp there and those types of things, we’re still working and trying to get things done,” she said.
Moss said that a pavilion might be a part of future offerings at the park.
Moss said there will be a trail run this fall that will utilize the multi-use trails at McClellan.
“We’re getting more and more requests for trail runs out here, those have become very, very popular,” she said.
Moss said the board will meet again July 27 at 9 a.m. The meeting will include an extensive executive session to discuss future developments at McClellan.
“A lot is happening out here, a lot of movement, which is good,” Moss said.