The mountain bike trails at McClellan have been open only one month, but officials of the Mclellan Development Authority are already contemplating changes brought on by the trail’s popularity with riders.
MDA director Julie Moss told the authority’s board of directors at a Wednesday meeting that the MDA should consider adding garbage cans, portable toilets and other amenities to serve what appears to be a steady stream of cyclists.
“If you go out there and check it out, there are always cars in the parking lot,” said board member Freeman Fite.
The MDA, the body responsible for finding new uses of the Army’s former Fort McClellan, opened a set of mountain bike trails last month near McClellan’s soccer fields.
The trailhead, little more than a gap in the forest, is barely noticeable to uninitiated passersby, but since the trails opened the parking lot across the street has rarely been empty.
Director Julie Moss said the board may need to consider adding a stop sign to warn bikers leaving the trail to look both ways before entering Brig. Gen. Stem Avenue.
“People just bolt across,” she said.
Moss said that because users of the trail are finding their own entrances, the MDA may consider placing fences at the site. There are enough visitors to create a need for portable toilets and garbage cans, she said.
The trails are also attracting attention from competitive riders, Moss said. A high-school competition sponsored by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, planned for March, is likely to draw about 700 riders, Moss said. That’s up from a previous estimate of 500.
Moss said she’s also in talks with supporters of the Fat Tire Fest on Coldwater Mountain, in hopes that the McClellan trails will become a site for a qualifying ride for that event.
Board members didn’t vote on any proposals related to the bike trail Wednesday, and no one offered cost estimates for the changes being discussed.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, board members also talked briefly about the progress of the Iron Mountain Road extension, a long-awaited project that would connect one of McClellan’s main roads to Alabama 21 north of Anniston.
Construction on the road, currently a flat strip of dirt, is now visible from Alabama 21. Still, completion of the road is at least a year away.
MDA officials said Wednesday that engineers in recent weeks have run into sinkholes and soft soil along the road’s path, potentially adding to construction time. MDA attorney Jason Odom said the road would likely be finished in fall of 2020. Previous estimates by MDA officials had completion set for summer of that year.
City engineer Lance Armbrester, in an email after the meeting, disputed that report, calling it “bad information.” He didn’t elaborate and attempts to reach him for further comment were unsuccessful.