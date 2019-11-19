When veterinarian Elizabeth Mayne bought two acres of McClellan as a site for a clinic last year, her contractor said, the vet wasn’t aware that the site wasn’t connected to the local sewer system.
The McClellan Development Authority’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Mayne to swap the property for an adjacent two-acre lot that does have sewer access.
“We should be able to get construction started in January if everything else runs smoothly,” said Todd Whitmore of Morton Buildings, Mayne’s contractor for the clinic.
Whitmore spoke to the MDA — the body responsible for finding new uses for property on the former Fort McClellan — in a special called meeting Tuesday. The board had planned to skip its November and December regular meetings and convene again in January, though a handful of land-use issues made a special meeting necessary.
Chief among those issues was a proposed land swap by Mayne, who according to Whitmore intends to open a clinic near Creedmoor Way not far from the former base’s medical mall. Whitmore said Mayne picked the more appealing of two available sites when she bought the land in June 2018, only to find that the needed sewer extensions would have cost her $60,000 or more to install.
The board also voted to allow a Drennen Drive resident to buy one-third of an acre adjacent to his house. MDA director Julie Moss said the homeowner wanted the land for privacy purposes and that the parcel sold for about $3,300.
Both of those decisions were worked out in a short closed-door meeting. State law allows public bodies to meet in closed-door executive session to discuss land deals and legal matters, and those sessions are a regular feature in meetings of the MDA, which draws its revenue from sales or lease of land.
The board approved a $242,000 bid from Morgan Construction to build a new maintenance building for the MDA on Bains Gap Road near the MDA’s offices. Moss said the current maintenance building was built in the 1930s and needs to be replaced.