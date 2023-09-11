 Skip to main content
McClellan Senior Living residents, visitors pay tribute to 9/11 victims Monday

Over 125 people attended the patriotic 9/11 event Monday that featured speeches, food and music and, shown above, remarks by Lt. Col. Terry Quarles.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

More than 125 people gathered at McClellan Senior Living on Monday for a memorial tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Local first responders, residents, veterans, widows of veterans and U.S. Army personnel all paid their respects during an afternoon filled with patriotic speeches, music and food.   

Kelly Lee, executive director of McClellan Senior Living, said the tribute was part of a week-long celebration during National Assisted Living week. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.