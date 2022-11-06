 Skip to main content
McClellan’s Treadhoofalon unites a trio of recreational communities

horses gather

The horseback riding contingent was the first to take the trail Saturday in the "treadhoofalon" competition at McClellan.

 Whitney Ervin / The Anniston Star

Equestrians, cyclists and runners gathered early Saturday morning at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails pavilion to compete in an unprecedented sporting event for Calhoun County.

Horseback riding, trail bike riding and running were the event’s three phases, all made possible by the combined efforts of The Back Country Horsemen of America McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the Anniston Trail Runners Club Trail Running Division.