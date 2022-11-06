McClellan’s Treadhoofalon unites a trio of recreational communities

Equestrians, cyclists and runners gathered early Saturday morning at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails pavilion to compete in an unprecedented sporting event for Calhoun County.
Horseback riding, trail bike riding and running were the event’s three phases, all made possible by the combined efforts of The Back Country Horsemen of America McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the Anniston Trail Runners Club Trail Running Division.
“Treadhoofalon” is the mouthful of a name organizers gave to their endeavor, which was carried out on wooded trails at the former military base.
The dream team who put it all together consisted of Lain and Julie Hawk; both are members of the horseback group and Lain is a member of the biking group. Residents of the Wellington community, the Hawks were eager to showcase all of the recreational opportunities McClellan has to offer, such as its multi-use trail and its horseback riding trails. Because the different trails are in the same vicinity, McClellan was a natural venue for the event.
“We were just trying to find a way to bring these groups together,” Julie Hawk said.
They began planning it in June, their enthusiasm serving to attract competitors. Fourteen teams entered, each team consisting of an equestrian, a cyclist, and a runner. The competition was conducted relay-style with the goal of achieving the best total time. All the horseback riders went out together and as each returned, he or she would tag up with a cyclist, then the returning cyclists with their respective runners.
Teams were split up between the competitive participants and the “just-for-fun” participants.
“The biggest thing, remember, is to have fun,” Lain reminded riders.
The Anniston Fire Department was on site with its rescue capability, but fortunately for the participants, its services weren’t needed. With the exception of one briefly lost rider, everything went off without a hitch.
Enthusiasm and a sense of fun was apparent throughout. The three-person teams allowed everyone from different athletic specialties to get to know one another — many of the teams worked together in the days leading up to the event. It was particularly important, organizers said, that cyclists and equestrians worked together on the trails so that the horses would be less likely to be spooked by the sight and movements of a bicycle, thus minimizing the risk of accidents.
“This has been really fun and everyone is so nice,” Sherry Robinette said, “People are so good.”
Suzanne Terrell of Northeast Alabama Mounted Services, which provides rescue services on horseback, echoed Robinette’s sentiments. NAMS sponsored two horse riders and a bike rider for the Treadhoofalon.
“It’s just a good time,” Terrell said.
Everyone who participated received a completion medal, while the winning team received trophies for their chosen recreation. That team consisted of Lisa Henson, Wes Hodges, and Hayley Long — three people who didn’t know one another prior to being teamed up for the event. They did what they needed to do in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 3 seconds, according to a social media posting about the event.
The Hawks said they hope to see the Treadhoofalon take place annually.
“Next year we’re gonna come back and beat our own record,” Long said as she held up her running trophy.