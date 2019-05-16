Biking trails under development at McClellan have a new name, and an expected open date, after a McClellan Development Authority Board meeting Thursday afternoon.
The “McClellan Biking Trails,” as the MDA board voted to name the new project — pending approval from member Freeman Fite, who was absent from the meeting — could be making major progress soon.
“Phase 1 should be completed by the end of May,’’ said Julie Moss, MDA director.
Moss said the first major event at the new trails, which have been in the works for the MDA since a proposal in October 2017, could be in March of next year.
The trails will be certified by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, an organization that supports middle and high school biking in the United States. This would allow the McClellan trails to hold NICA events, one of which is a race March 7-8 that has been offered to McClellan upon completion of the trails.
While this would be the first major event on the trails, Moss also proposed a soft launch that would allow local mountain bikers to come try out the trails.
“We could have kids from Cheaha, Donoho and Jacksonville to come ride and test it out,” Moss said, referring to three local mountain bike teams. “It’s really nice to give an outlet to kids that don’t play stick and ball sports.”
The board also authorized Moss to seek a $2 million insurance policy for the trails.
The MDA board convened for a lengthy, closed-door executive session during the meeting, where members discussed pending litigation with private security company Xtreme Concepts.
The company had been renting former McClellan barracks known as the Starships since 2015 and recently agreed to purchase the buildings before the MDA recanted, citing pollution concerns and unpaid rent.
The board offered no further comment at the conclusion of the session.