McClellan ‘pet resort’ holds ribbon cutting

It might have been something in the air. It might have been the two giant English mastiff dogs playfully lulling about the entrance.
Something about OneWorld Pet Resort at McClellan brought in a crowd Monday morning as the business sprang to life during the ribbon cutting.
Already creating a buzz, the massive 200-acre dog park hosted dozens of area representatives and community members for finger foods, champaign, and a tour of the facility.
“This pet resort is not just for boarding dogs and pets. It’s also going to have some of the best dog trails around here – around this beautiful mountain range – but also pet parks as well,” said OneWorld Pet Resort representative Paul Hammond.
“We’re going to have a lot of events here from obstacle courses which will draw people from all over the United States, like it’s done historically, and also social events,” he continued.
Familiar faces such as the Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Anniston City councilwoman Millie Harris and McClellan Development Authority Executive Director Julie Moss were scattered throughout the fully packed lobby of the facility.
“This has been a long time coming and I’m very excited to have these folks here. Paul and his team are amazing and I look forward to seeing all of their success and growth as they continue with their plans out here,” Moss said.
No expense was spared in the creation of the facility, according to Hammond. He called it one of the best facilities in the United States, not just in Alabama.
A lot of big plans and money have been invested into the place, with inside/outside air conditioning of the kennels, healthy natural lighting, and a PA system that allows the team to play music throughout the grounds to make the pooches feel more at home.
Hammond said all of the staff members come from “working dog” backgrounds with all types of training needs, giving them a more thorough understanding of the dogs’ needs, what makes them happy and the like.
The spacious outdoor areas of the grounds allow for owners to bring their dogs and let them play on or off leash — which allows the owner to mingle with other dog owners as well. Hammond said there will even be events that allow singles to use their dogs as a method to meet other singles.
City officials couldn’t wait to check out the place as the large group scuffled across the parking lot to join Hammond in the tour.
“City leadership is just thrilled to have this state of the art, largest in Alabama, pet care facility opening up in Fort McClellan,” said the city's Public Relations Director Jackson Hodges. “Our four legged friends are very special to us here in the Model City, so we know they'll be barking with excitement to check in to OneWorld Pet Resort.”