McClellan ‘pet resort’ holds ribbon cutting

OneWorld Pet Resort

City officials and community members flank OneWorld Pet Resort representative Paul Hammond as he cuts the ribbon, officially opening the place for business Monday morning.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer and Photographer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

It might have been something in the air. It might have been the two giant English mastiff dogs playfully lulling about the entrance. 

Something about OneWorld Pet Resort at McClellan brought in a crowd Monday morning as the business sprang to life during the ribbon cutting. 

English Mastiff

Hammond said after years of handling professional working dogs, he chooses to own two of the more lovable lazy English Mastiff as his personal pets.

