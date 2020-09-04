McClellan mountain bike trails double in length

Cyclists who decide to hit the McClellan Mountain Bike Trails over Labor Day weekend will discover that there's a lot more trail than there used to be.
The McClellan Development Authority this week announced the completion of the second phase of the mountain bike trail system, extending the trails from five miles to 10 miles.
"All the trails are done, all the signage is done," MDA director Julie Moss said. "It’s open for people to go and enjoy."
The MDA is an appointed board charged with finding new uses for land at the Army's former Fort McClellan, which closed two decades ago. In recent years, that work has included carving horse and bike trails into the wooded hills that make up much of the former base.
For years, Anniston has seen a steady stream of tourists interested in biking the trails on Coldwater Mountain, across town from McClellan. The McClellan trails are a beginner-level counterpart to the Coldwater trails, designed in part to host mountain bike competitions for student athletes.
In March, the trails were the site of a race sponsored by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a high-school mountain biking organization. The competition drew a crowd of roughly 2,000, and was one of the last large public events held in the city before the pandemic hit.
It was also NICA's last big Alabama event before COVID-19 cut the season short, said Adam Crews, a state-level organizer for the group.
The group plans to return for another competition on March 20, 2021, though MDA and NICA officials say much will depend on the status of the pandemic.
"We're hopeful we'll be able to have a racing season in spring," Crews said.
Crews said many NICA racers have been biking throughout the pandemic, though they miss the face-to-face interaction that was part of competition.
The pandemic canceled or postponed the cycling events that typically bring tourists to the city in the summer, including the Cheaha Challenge and the Sunny King Criterium, but there's evidence that day-to-day use of the trails hasn't waned. Firefighters, for instance, say they've seen no significant reduction in the number of accidents they respond to on the Coldwater and McClellan trails.