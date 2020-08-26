McClellan board gives nod to rescue access at bike trails

The McClellan Development Authority voted 8-0 Wednesday to allow Anniston firefighters to create emergency all-terrain vehicle access points for the McClellan bike trails.
The plan isn't to open the trails to the ATV-using public, but rather to allow firefighters to get to injured bikers faster.
“All we're doing is making it easier to get to people without having to go around the world,” said Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins.
The McClellan Development Authority oversees the reuse of land at the former Army base, Fort McClellan. The authority last year opened a series of bicycle trails in the hills near Brigadier General Stem Road.
Those trails are geared toward high-school-level competitive riders. In March, on the eve of the pandemic, hundreds of people gathered there for a competition of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a high school bicycle racing organization.
Local firefighters learned years ago, with the opening of the Coldwater Mountain bike trails, that the growth of mountain biking in Anniston would require specialized equipment and training. He said an hour-long workout is typically part of a firefighter's shift, and some Anniston firefighters now spend that hour riding the trails.
“It's not just their PT,” Collins said. “They're familiarizing themselves with the trails.”
Accidents on Coldwater Mountain haven't decreased during the pandemic, Collins said — a sign that people are still using the trails. Over the past year, he said, bike accidents have increased at McClellan, which Collins said is typical for a new trail.
Members of the MDA voted on the approval in a teleconference Wednesday morning. MDA attorney Jason Odom said any cost to add ATV access would fall to the city.
Collins said the work would mostly involve cuts into vegetation that would allow ATVs into the woods — not the creation of a network of ATV trails. He said the work would be done by city employees and cost mostly labor and time.
The chief was quick to note that the move was designed with future increased use of the trails in mind.
“The public needs to know that we can already get to anybody who's injured out there,” he said.