May 14, 1961, was the beginning of a long season of protest

It was Mother’s Day.
People who picked up the Sunday edition of the Anniston Star that morning would learn that peace talks were underway between warring factions in Laos, the Alabama Legislature was fighting over redistricting and actor Gary Cooper had died at age 60.
There was no mention of the Freedom Riders, a group of civil rights protesters, black and white, who were traveling across the South to challenge segregation at interstate bus stations. Six months earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that segregation on interstate trains and buses was illegal because it violated the Interstate Commerce Act.
Anniston had already seen its first unintentional Freedom Rider months earlier. When Arthur “Art” Bacon, a Black senior at Talladega College, returned by train from Christmas break on Jan. 2, 1961, he walked into the Anniston train station and took a seat in a whites-only waiting room. Bacon had read the Supreme Court decision and assumed it was in effect. White attackers beat Bacon, and Talladega College students later marched in the city to protest the beating.
The attack on Bacon drew little nationwide attention. And something similar was true for the Freedom Riders who started their journey across the South in May 1961. When three Freedom Riders took a beating in Rock Hill, S.C. on May 10 — one of the first violent conflicts of the rides — it made only the inside pages of The Star, for instance.
When the first Greyhound bus left Atlanta around 11 a.m. that Sunday morning, many Calhoun County residents may have been unaware the Freedom Riders were rolling their way.
But someone knew.
When the bus arrived at the Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, according to news accounts from the day, the station was already closed. No police were on hand, but a mob of white segregations — 50 strong, or 150 or 200, depending on the account you read — were there.
The group held up the bus in the alleyway next to the Greyhound station. One man lay down in front of the bus to keep it from moving. Police arrived and at about 1:30 p.m., they ordered the crowd to part and let the bus move forward. By that time, white attackers had already smashed some of the bus windows and, crucially, slashed its tires.
Klansmen in cars followed behind the bus, out to the western edge of the city near Bynum, where the slashed tires finally forced the Greyhound driver to stop. Members of the white mob tried to storm the bus but were held back by Ell Cowling, an armed officer of the state law enforcement agency, who had been riding the bus undercover. The attackers threw burning rags into the bus, and soon the vehicle itself was burning.
Freedom Riders escaped through windows and the door of the bus. Joe Postiglione, a freelance photographer for The Anniston Star, arrived in time to catch a photo of the bus in full flame, with Freedom Riders on the ground nearby, still gasping for air.
Less than half an hour later, a Trailways bus carrying another group of Freedom Riders pulled up in Anniston. Klansman again attacked, beating passengers of that bus, but the Trailways bus made it out of town and headed to Birmingham — where another round of beatings awaited.
Whatever the attackers intended, on Mother’s Day in 1961 they achieved exactly the opposite. Postiglione’s photo of the burning bus appeared in newspapers around the world the following day, along with pictures of the later events in Birmingham — a reminder of the brutal intent of Alabama’s most ardent segregationists.
The events of that day were the start of a long season of protest. By the end of the year, the Interstate Commerce Commission — which had long declined to enforce the integration ruling — relented, ordering integration in bus stations even in the South.