State Sen. Del Marsh asked Anniston leaders Monday for more information about the city’s pension fund for police and firefighters — a signal that the senator is still considering a proposal to allow Ward 4 to secede from the city.
“This information will shed light on the Funds’ current viability and assist me as I continue evaluating the prospect of a de-annexation legislative proposal,” Marsh, R-Anniston, wrote in a Monday letter to Mayor Jack Draper.
Marsh in July acknowledged that legislative staff were drafting a bill that could take Ward 4, which covers much of the southeastern quarter of the city including Golden Springs, out of the city of Anniston. A separate draft bill, proposed at the time by pro-deannexation group Forward 4 All, would have taken not only Ward 4 but some surrounding areas out of Anniston and made it part of neighboring Oxford.
The proposal generated immediate opposition from city leaders, and not just in Anniston. Mayor Jack Draper said the lack of revenue from Ward 4 would be a disaster for the city’s police and firefighter pension plan. Councilman Ben Little denounced the Forward 4 All plan — which would have taken a mostly-white section out of a majority-white city — as racist. Oxford officials said they didn’t want to absorb the ward.
Marsh’s Monday letter, though, makes it clear the deannexation proposal is still alive.
Marsh letter to Anniston by The Anniston Star on Scribd
“I think if any group of citizens comes to me with a concern, I have to look at it and evaluate it,” Marsh said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Marsh’s Monday letter asks for “an evaluation of the ... Fund’s current viability,” to let him know “how long before the fund runs out of money.”
The pension fund became an albatross for the city after the 2008 stock market crash. State law set the benefits paid to retirees as well as the amount the city paid into the fund, leaving the city little leeway to make up for shortfalls. The 2008 crash shrank the value of the fund’s investments and left the fund millions of dollars short.
City officials later crafted a 15-year plan to fix the shortfall, one that city officials say is working so far. City officials have also said a Ward 4 exit would jeopardize that plan by taking revenue away from the city — and by likely shrinking the number of current police and firefighters who pay into the system.
Marsh said Tuesday that he wants to know if those claims are true. And even if deannexation isn’t on the table, he said, he’d like to know more about the status of the pension fund.
“Take Ward 4 out of it,” he said. “We have to ask ourselves what is going on in Anniston? Why is it that this system isn’t mature, if it isn’t? What causes this?”
Attempts to reach the pension fund’s auditor, Chad Little, and Draper on Tuesday were not successful. Councilman Jay Jenkins said he believed the city’s 15-year plan was working, barring any major change in the city’s circumstances.
Jenkins said he wasn’t surprised by Marsh’s request, describing it as Marsh’s “due diligence” in contemplating a deannexation. He said he never believed the deannexation proposal was dead.
“It won’t go away until we address the issues that make people want to deannex,” he said. Proponents of a Ward 4 exit have mentioned declining property values and the state of the city’s public schools among their reasons for wanting to leave.
Little on Tuesday described the deannexation effort as nothing less than “an attempt to destroy Anniston” led by Marsh.
“He’s an enemy of this city,” Little said. “He’s the enemy of Anniston.”
Little last month pushed the city to hire a legal team to fight a potential Ward 4 exit, and on Tuesday he said the city should take “pre-emptive action” to block any bill from moving forward.
It’s unclear how that would work. As president pro tempore of the Senate, Marsh has not only the power to introduce legislation but substantial influence in getting it passed.
While Marsh said he’s still willing to consider the de-annexation bill, he also said he’s not eager to see Ward 4 leave the city.
Marsh is himself a Ward 4 resident. Asked if he’d vote for de-annexation himself, if it came to a referendum of local residents, he said he’s not sure how he would vote.
“I can answer that question at a later date, once I get more information,” he said.