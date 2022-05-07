Market customer

Five-year-old Loreal Battle of Weaver shows off her sweet creation of a decorated chocolate-covered strawberry she made at the first "Downtown Market" farmer’s market of the year, in Anniston. Held in the parking lot of the new Coldwater Brewpub, the market attracted locals to its tent Saturday morning for baked goods, fresh fruit, canned pickles, flowers and more. Around 8 a.m., approximately 20 people were visiting the various vendor booths — some perhaps shopping for Mother’s Day or else just looking for something tasty to eat as the scent of dewy grass filled the air. See more photos at www.annistonstar.com
— Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star