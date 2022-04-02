Mark April 9 on your calendar for cycling races and sidewalk treats in downtown Anniston

Next Saturday the fun and pageantry of the Noble Street Festival and the athleticism of the Sunny King Criterium will return for another spin in downtown Anniston. Jackson Hodges, Main Street Anniston director, said this year’s festival is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever put on.
“Main Street Anniston is extremely excited for the 20th anniversary of the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium on April 9 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.,” Hodges said.
“We have over 65 vendors, which is a new record, we have an awesome free Kidzone sponsored by Sunny King, we will have Combat Park back again with all of their exciting vehicles and equipment,” Hodges said.
The Sunny King Criterium begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude with the US Pro women’s and men’s races that night.
And a week out, it’s possible that the weather will cooperate. We all know how springtime can be in Alabama, but the forecast for April 9 calls for a high of 63 degrees and mostly sunny.
The Noble Street Festival will include:
— Taste on Noble Street
— Sunny King Toyota Kids Zone that will feature Big Sam the Balloon Man, mechanical bull, swings and more
— Wounded Warriors Way
— Mellow Mushroom Mad Dash 1K at 4:45
— Just for Fun YMCA Kidz Bike Races at 5 p.m.
— Amateur bicycle races at 10 a.m.
— Anniston Museum and Gardens animal show at 11:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
— Live music with Andrew May at noon
— Live music by Melanin Magic at 2:30
— Live music by The Breakfast Club at 5 p.m.
— Professional bike races begin at 6 p.m.
Some of the food vendors occupying booths this year include:
— Called Coffee
— Simone’s Kitchen ATL
— Kona Ice
— Dixie Dogs
— Kristi’s Classics
— The Funnel Cloud
— Cutter’s Pizzeria
— Kin Express
— Bonnie Ray’s
Other vendors include:
— Mark’s Artisan Woodcrafts
— JkBoards
— JC Morgan
— Succ It Up
— Sweet Delight
— Ulti-Mutt Bakery (pet treats)
— Curio Shop & Skate
— Skye’s The Limit
Other booths will feature local businesses, politicians and nonprofits.
The start/finish line of the Sunny King Criterium will be located at 11th and Noble Streets. The one-kilometer course has four turns and a sound and video system that will keep revelers up to date on all the racing action. The major race is the first of a 10-race season on the 2022 American Criterium Cup professional crit series calendar.
Admission is free to both the races and the festival.
“We invite everyone to come down and have a great time with Main Street Anniston,” Hodges said.