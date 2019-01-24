Authorities were investigating the death of a 48-year old man whose body was discovered on the side of Quintard Avenue on Thursday morning.
Anniston police investigator Kyle Price identified the man as John Kevin McBrayer, who had been reported missing from Piedmont Wednesday evening. Police were notified of his discovery just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Price said.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said McBrayer’s death appeared to have been from natural causes, and that no foul play was suspected. Price said investigators planned to send McBrayer’s body for autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville.
Price said security camera footage from Superior Automotive, near where McBrayer was found, shows him walking in the area within the last 24 hours.
George Brunner, Superior’s general manager, said an employee spotted McBrayer on a grassy area in front of the dealership when he arrived for work but did not initially realize he had died. Dealership staff called 911, he said. Brunner said that staff typically leave the dealership each day by about 6:30 p.m. He said no one noticed anything unusual at that time Wednesday.
Brunner commended Anniston Police Department’s timely response.
“I didn’t realize we had this many officers in Calhoun County,” he said.
By 11 a.m., investigators had disassembled a white pop-up canopy and left the scene.