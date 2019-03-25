An Anniston man charged in connection to a fatal December shooting pleaded not guilty to the offense Friday.
Marcus Deontay Pinson, 35, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder after he was indicted earlier this month. Pinson was initially charged in December with fatally shooting 37-year-old Amanda Nicole Kirby, of Oxford.
Authorities told The Star in December that Kirby’s body was found lying in the roadway on the afternoon of Dec. 6 on Winchester Road in Saks.
Robert Lee Jenkins Jr., 29, of Anniston, was charged with killing Kirby later that day. Pinson was arrested four days later at a home in Ragland.
Police said Kirby, Pinson and Jenkins were in a car together when an argument ensued and Kirby was shot inside the vehicle.
An attempt to contact Pinson’s attorney, Shaun Quinlan, on Monday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
On Monday, Pinson remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. Jail staff said Pinson was released on bond March 13.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Pinson could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.