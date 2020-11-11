Man pleads guilty in 2017 homicide

An Anniston man was sentenced Monday to serve five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a man’s 2017 death.
Alfred De’Bree Miller, 32, pleaded guilty to reckless murder and was sentenced to 20 years, split with five years in prison and 15 years on probation, and ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution through a plea agreement.
Miller, along with Torey Lacar Hudson and Deangelo Martez Harris, was initially charged with murder in September 2017 after the three allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Anthony Marquarious Fluker in July 2017.
Fluker was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Anniston after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds at Norwood Homes.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Miller’s attorney for additional comment was not immediately successful.
As of Wednesday, Harris’ and Hudson’s cases were pending.