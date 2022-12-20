 Skip to main content
Man out on bond for murder charged with domestic violence

A young man charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy allegedly attacked his own mother, strangling her while out on bond, according to Talladega County court documents.

Nathan A. Higgins, 19, of Lincoln, was charged in the shooting death of Tae’vion Fife in January of this year during a gun sale transaction.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.