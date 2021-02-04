Man indicted with multiple felonies after September kidnapping

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Alexandria man recently after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman last fall.
The grand jury indicted Michael Preston Blake McDonald, 28, during its January session with attempted murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sodomy, violating a domestic violence protection order and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call.
Police initially arrested McDonald on Sept. 28. Anniston police told The Star that day McDonald kidnapped a woman from her Anniston home, drove her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her before holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her.
The woman tried to call 911, but McDonald took her phone, police said.
Authorities that morning sought the public’s help in finding McDonald and the victim and found them that afternoon in Alexandria.
McDonald remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $246,000. His arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
An attempt late Thursday afternoon to reach his attorney, Tina Roberts, for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are all Class A felonies. If convicted, McDonald could face life in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, but has chosen to do so in this case because of the public nature of the investigation.