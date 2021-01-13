Man indicted in April shooting

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted a man after he allegedly tried to kill a man in April during a dispute over lawn equipment.
The Calhoun County grand jury indicted Patrick Ray Watkins, 39, during its December session on one count of attempted murder.
Police told The Star on April 28, the day of Watkins’ arrest, that he and the man got into an argument around 5 p.m. near a home on West 33rd Street when Watkins shot him in the chest at close range.
A reporter at the scene saw officers talking to a handcuffed man on the home’s driveway, while several more appeared to be searching the area. The handcuffed man exclaimed “I ain’t shot nobody,” as he was taken to a police car.
The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he was treated for his injuries.
Watkins was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000. He was released on bond in June.
An attempt Wednesday to reach his defense attorney, Kathy Pope, was not immediately successful. His arraignment is set for Jan. 28.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Watkins could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay a maximum fine of $60,000.