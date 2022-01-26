Man dead, woman wounded in shooting

A shooting in Anniston left one dead and another in intensive care after a domestic dispute Tuesday, according to a press release.
Officers responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at the 700 block of Noble Street in Anniston at approximately 1:30 p.m. where they found a 55-year-old male deceased, and a 51-year-old female badly wounded, Anniston Police Lt. Tim Suits stated in the report.
The names of the victim and decedent are not being released at this time to ensure the family has been notified.
According to Suits, the woman was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she remains in intensive care, and her condition is unknown.
Through an investigation, it was learned that some type of domestic dispute had occurred, in which the man shot the woman and then turned the weapon on himself. She survived while the man did not.