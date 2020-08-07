Man charged with trafficking cocaine

Authorities charged an Anniston man last week after he reportedly dealt cocaine in two separate incidents.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Curtis Timothy Heath Jr., 29, on July 28 with two counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of first-degree possession of marijuana.
Court documents allege Heath dealt 28 grams or more of cocaine June 19 from an address on Ashlawn Drive in Anniston. Heath also allegedly dealt at least 28 grams of cocaine on March 13, 20178 from a home on 12th Street.
An attempt Friday to reach the Major Crimes Unit for more information on Heath’s case was not immediately successful.
Heath was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $65,000. As of Friday, Heath was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Trafficking cocaine is a Class A felony. If convicted, Heath could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.