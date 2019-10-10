Anniston police charged a man Wednesday with first-degree rape after he allegedly violated a woman at a home several days earlier.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the victim told police that she and the 43-year-old Anniston man were at a home in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 6 when he demanded sex from her and she refused. According to Sparks, the victim then claimed that the man forced himself on her.
Sparks said the victim reported the incident later that morning. The next day, Sparks said, police questioned the man about the incident and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for harassment.
Sparks said police served the man a warrant for rape Wednesday, while he was held in the Calhoun County Jail.
The man remained in jail Thursday with bond set at $30,300. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.