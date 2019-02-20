The defendant in a National Guard soldier’s murder case asked to have his charge dismissed Wednesday and the testimony of a witness suppressed.
Defense attorneys for Kenyata Demetris Burton, 43, filed a motion in open court to have the capital murder charge against him dismissed.
Attorneys filed the motion before what was scheduled to be a hearing for a motion filed in February 2017 to suppress the testimony of a witness who they say may have provided inaccurate information.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner reset the hearing and said a hearing on both motions is scheduled for March 14.
Burton was initially arrested in July 2013 and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dequirea Royal. Royal was found dead in April 2012 in her Constantine Homes apartment from a single gunshot wound to her head.
Royal was a sergeant in the Alabama National Guard’s 167th Forward Support Company in Oxford.
Burton was the third person arrested in connection with Royal’s death. Kenmonte Jacobe Winsley, 30,was charged with murder in April 2012 and Demontae Antwon Jones, 31, was charged with murder in November 2012.
Winsley pleaded guilty to murder in July 2014 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jones was released from jail on bond in September 2013 and is awaiting trial.
Burton’s murder charge was dismissed in May 2014 by Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell, who said the state lacked the evidence to bring his case to trial.
Burton was arrested again in September 2015 and charged with capital murder in connection to Royal’s death. District Attorney Brian McVeigh told The Star in 2015 that the district attorney’s office, Anniston police and the now-disbanded advocacy group Justice and Civil Rights Initiative worked to find more evidence in the case after Burton’s initial charge was dismissed.
The hearing scheduled for Wednesday was in response to a motion filed in February 2017 by attorneys Bill Broome and Will Broome, who were representing Burton at the time.
The Broomes requested that the testimony of Carlette Weaver be thrown out, alleging that the Justice and Civil Rights Initiative’s president, Ed Moore III, used images and made statements that may have influenced Weaver to believe that Burton was involved in Royal’s death.
In the motion, the Broomes wrote that Moore showed Weaver a “highly suggestive” image of Royal and the smaller mugshots of four suspects with their names on the photographs and told Weaver that Burton “probably killed” Royal, likely influencing Weaver’s identification of Burton.
The motion for dismissal was filed by Greg Varner and Rod Giddens, who now represent Burton. When Burton’s murder charge was dropped in 2014, Varner said the state could have appealed Howell’s decision, but didn’t.
Because the state did not appeal, Varner said, the subsequent prosecution could violate Burton’s rights against double jeopardy.