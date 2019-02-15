A man charged with setting a man on fire in 2017, killing him, requested Feb. 6 that his bond be reinstated.
Defense attorney Donald Murphy filed a motion to reinstate the bond of his client, 57-year-old Roderick Keith Orr, formerly of Fort Payne.
Orr was arrested in October 2017 and charged with murder after he allegedly doused 57-year-old Samuel Sims, of Anniston, with gasoline and set him on fire during a fight at a home in the 500 block of 12 ½ Street in Anniston.
Prior being ignited, police told the Star, Sims stabbed Orr, but the wound was not deemed life-threatening.
Sims was taken to UAB to receive treatment for his burns, which covered about 80 percent of his body. Sims died at the hospital several days after the incident.
Orr was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000 and was released on bond in November 2017. Orr’s bond was revoked in September.
Murphy wrote in the request that Orr does not pose a flight risk. Because he has a substance abuse issue, Orr would be willing, Murphy said, to seek treatment at an inpatient rehabilitation facility as a condition of his release. The attorney said Orr would also be willing to pay for GPS monitoring by the court.
An attempt late Friday afternoon to contact Murphy for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony, which can be penalized by a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.