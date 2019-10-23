Police charged an Anniston man Monday after, they said, he attacked a woman during the weekend. The man, 28, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and first-degree sexual abuse.
Anniston police Sgt. Kyle Price said the man’s ex-girlfriend went to his home in the 4200 block of Wellborn Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday to retrieve some of her belongings when the two got into an argument.
Price said the man began to choke her before sexually assaulting her. According to Price, she fought him off and left the home.
Police records state the man was apprehended around 4:30 p.m. at an address on McDaniel Avenue and booked him into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond set at $22,500.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.