Man charged with burglarizing woman’s home, attacking her

An Anniston man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attacked her earlier this year.
Anniston police charged Charles Louis Caldwell, 26, with second-degree burglary domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Caldwell broke into a woman’s Elm Street apartment shortly after midnight on Aug. 3, hit her with his hands, broke her cell phone and broke a window on her car before leaving.
Grier said the incident prompted seven of the victim’s relatives to retaliate against Caldwell’s family members. Those seven people were each charged in August and September, and have all had their cases sent to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
Caldwell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $16,500. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Burglary domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.