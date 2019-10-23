Anniston police charged a man Monday after, they said, he broke into a woman’s house and threatened her with a gun the night before.
Police charged Charles Larry Mitchell of Anniston with first-degree burglary and violating a protection order.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Mitchell, 31, broke into a woman’s home around midnight Sunday and yelled at her, threatened her with a gun and stole her cell phone before leaving. Price said the woman called police after he left.
According to Price, the woman had been granted a protection from abuse order against Mitchell before the incident.
Mitchell was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an address on Elm Street and booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond set at $103,000.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Mitchell could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.