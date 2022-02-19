Majestic old tree still teaching lessons

The state’s second-largest loblolly pine tree no longer stands.
Located off to the side of the road leading up to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, the 120-foot-tall tree is thought to have received the designation decades ago from what is now the Alabama Forestry Commission.
For dozens of years, the tree greeted hikers who entered the trail that leads off from the roadside. With its 12-foot circumference, its four-foot diameter and its massive trunk, even the longest arms could not encircle it with a hug.
“It died around 2016 when we had the horrible drought,” said Hayes Jackson, the urban regional extension agent, and the director of Longleaf Gardens. “The tree was already under stress, and that drought made it worse.”
During the ensuing years, the tree’s poor health allowed pine beetles to invade it. Brown needles began littering the ground beneath the tree. Branches fell and chunks of bark peeled away. Even then, the tree stood until a storm blew another tree down nearby, smashing the gate the blocks off Museum Drive after visiting hours. That prompted Alan Robison, director of the Anniston Museums and Gardens, to take a hard look at the old loblolly and several other diseased trees throughout the grounds. Storms had already blown down other trees.
“We finally were able to cut the big tree down with funds from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant,” Robison said.
The grant had been established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which passed the U.S. Congress in December of 2020.
Workers also used funds from the grant to clear much of the unsightly underbrush and cut down other trees in the vicinity that might be of danger to hikers on the trails and drivers on the road.
On Oct. 15, Randy Holder, owner of Randy’s Tree Service, brought along a handful of his employees and his Husqvarna chainsaw with its four-foot bar to do the job. Museum employees stood nearby as Holder and his workers rigged up a rope-and-pulley system and tied their rig to a nearby sturdy tree to help the giant one tilt in the right direction. Then, they cut out a triangular piece of wood near the big tree’s base and allowed a “mini-excavator” to bring the tree down.
The tree fell with a huge thump, and it landed in the position that Robison wanted it to, which is still near the trail.
“Watching it was majestic and bittersweet,” he said.
“We all gathered around,” Hayes said, “and I had a running path spotted in case the tree didn’t fall where it was supposed to.”
Robison believes the old tree can still teach lessons to nature lovers, such as how nature affects a decaying tree, and how the birds and insects can make use of dead tree.
Figuring out how old any tree is, even by counting rings, isn’t an exact science. The rings do not always run parallel, and the older a tree is, the tighter the rings grow. Some people even use a microscope to determine the number of rings.
Near where the big tree lies, a sign still stands that estimated, years ago, that it was about 170 years old. A recent ring count indicates that it is much younger. Three counts by an amateur ring-counter estimated it is between 90 to 120 years old. Indeed, it’s possible the tree began growing about the time (1930) the Regar Museum of Natural History became a part of the Carnegie Library on 10th Street in Anniston.
The Regar Museum’s famed collection of birds and other biological artifacts are now housed at the Anniston Museums and Gardens, just a few hundred yards away from where the old tree once stood.