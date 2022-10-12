Maintenance man to owner: The career journey of Jacob Craig

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Meeting a challenge with hard work is a mantra for Jacob Craig.
A native of western New York, he moved to Anniston and started working at the Hotel Finial in 2015. He went from pulling out carpets, toilets and bathtubs throughout the property to becoming its owner. The journey amazes even him.
In 2015, Craig, age 20 at the time, moved from his parents’ rural home in Wayland, N.Y. He had decided to return to Anniston, a place where he had previously visited relatives. He planned to work for an uncle, Rick Jones, of Jones Quality Concrete in Anniston. However, Jones told him two friends, Alabama Sen. Del Marsh and his wife, Ginger, needed help remodeling the Victoria Inn. Craig, who had a background in maintenance work, thought the job would be temporary and that he’d eventually return to finish his college education.
By March of 2016, the Marshes had completed the renovation and renamed the inn the Hotel Finial.
“The Marshes did a great job,” Craig said. “It had been a mess, and we took everything out of the Victoria Inn to get a clean slate.”
Craig began a step-by-step rise to ownership. During the remodeling period, he had also been a carpenter and subfloor installer. Afterward, he worked as the hotel’s bartender, front desk worker, and eventually manager.
“He always had the desire to go further with learning every aspect of the business,” Ginger Marsh said. “He and Del had many talks, and Jacob had the qualities that were good for the hospitality industry.”
During those years, Marsh had encouraged Craig to return to college, which he did at the Ayers campus of Gadsden State Community College. While there, he obtained a certification in welding and took classes in accounting and business management.
“I had always worked hard and had done a good job wherever I worked,” Craig said. “I have a good work ethic and good morals. Every job is an opportunity to do good, and I kind of fell in love with the property here.”
At some point, Craig told the Marshes that he’d be interested in ownership if they decided to sell the hotel. By 2021, Craig had obtained the financing and had become the owner.
Craig said he’s grateful and happy to have had this career opportunity.
“Working here has changed my life in ways I can’t imagine. I’ve loved Anniston, love the people and feel blessed to be in this area.”
Craig, who credits God for his blessings, married his wife, Sable, in 2019. They have two children, a five-month-old baby and a two-year-old. The family lives in Saks.