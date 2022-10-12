 Skip to main content
Maintenance man to owner: The career journey of Jacob Craig

“Every job is an opportunity to do good” — Jacob Craig

Meeting a challenge with hard work is a mantra for Jacob Craig. 

A native of western New York, he moved to Anniston and started working at the Hotel Finial in 2015. He went from pulling out carpets, toilets and bathtubs throughout the property to becoming its owner. The journey amazes even him.

Jacob Craig, 27, owns the Hotel Finial.