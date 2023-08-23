 Skip to main content
Main Street Anniston wins several awards at banquet

Main Street Anniston Executive Director Karla Eden shows the awards Main Street Anniston won a bevy of awards last week at the Main Street Alabama’s 10th annual awards of excellence banquet held in Huntsville.

 Leo Eden/Special to The Star

Main Street Anniston won a bevy of awards last week at the Main Street Alabama 10th annual awards of excellence banquet held in Huntsville.

The event was sponsored by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and Alfa Companies.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.