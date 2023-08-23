Main Street Anniston wins several awards at banquet

Main Street Anniston won a bevy of awards last week at the Main Street Alabama 10th annual awards of excellence banquet held in Huntsville.
The event was sponsored by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and Alfa Companies.
Historic Main Street Oxford received three awards of excellence during the recent Main Street Alabama conference held in Huntsville.
Main Street Alabama's President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator Trisha Black recognized projects and individuals who made significant contributions to their communities.
According to a city press release the Awards of Excellence recognized winners in the categories of preservation, historic rehabilitation, fundraising, public relations, public/private partnerships, business development, economic impact, adaptive reuse, promotion, business promotion, marketing, placemaking, non-historic building design, and planning and public space. Local Main Street programs also selected a Main Street Hero that honored an individual, business or organization that made an outstanding contribution to their program.
Main Street Anniston received the following awards of excellence:
— Main Street Hero: Anniston Parks & Recreation Department
— Excellence in Public/Private Partnership: Sparklight & Main Street Anniston
— Excellence in Marketing: Main Street Minute
— Excellence in Planning & Public Space: Noble Street Park
— Excellence in Reinvestment: Passing $50 Million in Lifetime Downtown Reinvestments
Main Street Anniston executive director Karla Eden said Monday that she could not be more grateful to accept the Awards of Excellence from Main Street Alabama.
“We believe in the city of Anniston, Main Street Anniston, and the power of our community to make Downtown Anniston a thriving community where residents stay and visitors return. We are creating a vibrant downtown where friends gather and businesses flourish. A place where memories are made and community bonds grow stronger,” Eden said.
Eden said that the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department — which won the Main Street Hero award — consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty to support the Main Street Anniston program.
“From co-hosting Wacky Wednesday to implementing tasking responsibilities for events and managing the parade lineup for the annual Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade, we can always count on this team to save the day. It's a pleasure to work beside them for the good of our community,” Eden said.
Mike Ligouri, GM Sparklight Anniston, said that Sparklight is thrilled to have been selected with Main Street Anniston for the excellence in public/private partnership award. “We are proud to be affiliated with Main Street Anniston and share their vision of a revived downtown Anniston. I encourage other local businesses to lean in and support this vision as Main Streets are the heart and soul of the community,” Ligouri said.
About Main Street Alabama
Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit focusing on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of its efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.Main Street Alabama has 32 Designated Programs and 32 Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Atmore, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Birmingham's Woodlawn District, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Decatur, Demopolis, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Heflin, Jasper, LaFayette, Leeds, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, Russellville, Talladega, and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs. Communities interested in downtown revitalization can participate in Main Street Alabama's Network.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.