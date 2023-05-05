Madea’s ‘Hattie Mae’ to emcee Anniston Hair Show

Patrice Lovely, who plays “Hattie Mae” in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” franchise, will be the emcee for a hair show on June 4 at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
The event will be hosted by The Loc Kingdom in Anniston and sponsored by Alex’s Beauty Supply, MAWH Productions and Queen Purple Productions.
Victoria Hilton from the Discovery Plus reality show “Serving The Hamptons” is expected to be present, and there will be live band musical selections.
The show will also provide scholarships for one male and one female high school senior who are passionate about hair. Recipients of the scholarships will have the ability to choose any cosmetology school in northeast Alabama.
For more information, contact Loc Kingdom owner Dea Love at (256) 283-5228
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.