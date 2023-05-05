 Skip to main content
Madea’s ‘Hattie Mae’ to emcee Anniston Hair Show

Patrice Lovely, who plays “Hattie Mae” in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” franchise, will be the emcee for a hair show on June 4 at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

The event will be hosted by The Loc Kingdom in Anniston and sponsored by Alex’s Beauty Supply, MAWH Productions and Queen Purple Productions.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.